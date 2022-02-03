Kiev requests embassies quietly ask foreigners to leave Donbass, says DPR top brass

DONETSK, February 3. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic has evidence that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is asking foreign embassies to quietly and unofficially ask their citizens to leave Donbass, the People’s Militia’s deputy chief, Eduard Basurin, told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is asking foreign embassies to quietly notify foreign citizens they should leave the zone of Kiev’s military operation in Donbass," he said.

Basurin added that Ukraine had introduced a number of new entry restrictions on visits by foreigners who have no "solid reasons" for entering the country.

He said the Ukrainian foreign ministry was preparing messages to the embassies of third countries "in which Kiev asks for assistance in securing the return of draft age citizens to Ukraine.".