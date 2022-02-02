Situation in Guinea-Bissau's capital stabilizes after attempted coup — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The situation in the capital of Guinea-Bissau has stabilized after an attempted coup d’état and is under the control of law-enforcement agencies, the Russian embassy in the West African country reported on Wednesday.

"We inform you that the situation in the capital has stabilized as of the morning of February 2 after an attempted state coup and is under the control of law-enforcement agencies," the embassy said.

Banks and businesses restarted their operations in the capital and measures were taken to resume air services and reopen the international airport, it added.

"Investigative measures and the questioning of detained insurgents are underway," the embassy said.

On February 1, an armed group stormed the government building where the country's Cabinet of Ministers (the government) was holding an extraordinary meeting chaired by the head of state. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union branded the insurgence as an attempted state coup.