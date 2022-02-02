Spain’s El Pais publishes full text of US, NATO response on security guarantees

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. Spain’s El Pais newspaper published the full text of US and NATO confidential response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees Wednesday.

There are two documents in English: a four-page response from NATO and a five-page response from Washington. The texts contain statements that have already been voiced by the West or Western media in one way or another.

The US asked not to publish the text of the response, and Moscow agreed. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the contents will soon become public, because they were discussed with all NATO allies and with Kiev.