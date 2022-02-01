Not a single step made by Kiev to implement Minsk accords — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 1. /TASS/. Kiev has made not a single step toward the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, despite the statements that they are committed to settlement, the Ukrainian authorities have made not a single step to implement their commitments under the Minsk agreements," he told a news conference dedicated to the beginning of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

"Most likely we will discuss not the implementation but non-implementation of the Minsk agreements" at a Security Council meeting on the Minsk accords planned for February 17, the Russian diplomat added.