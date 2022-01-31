Johnson’s call with Putin may be postponed from Monday to Tuesday — agency

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A telephone call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday can be postponed to Tuesday, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing Johnson’s spokesperson Max Blain.

However, the agency provided no quotes.

A spokesman for the UK prime minister’s office said earlier that Johnson plans to speak with Putin over the phone on Monday and pay a visit to Ukraine on the following day to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.