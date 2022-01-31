Kazakh president likely to visit Russia in February, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Russia in February, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday.

"We will let you know the dates, but it is going to be soon, we hope so," the presidential spokesman said. "We also expect that the visit will take place in February."

Earlier, the Kazakh leader revealed that he planned to pay a working visit to Moscow in mid-February to sign some long-term agreements with Russia. Tokayev also noted that both countries have always had close, constructive and cooperative relations.