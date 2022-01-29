DPRK launches unidentified missile towards Sea of Japan - report

TASS, January 30. North Korea launched an unidentified missile towards the Sea of Japan, Yonhap reported Sunday citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, the missile is believed to be a ballistic one. The Coast Guard warned fishing vessels about potential fall of debris.

This is the seventh launch since the beginning of this year. Earlier this month, DPRK tested tactical guided missiles, railroad missile system, and hypersonic missiles capable of maneuvering after launch.