US has assured it will make Kiev implement Minsk accords, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Western countries, including the United States, have promised that they will succeed in getting Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements, and Russia believes that this obligation lies with the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Western patrons of the Ukrainian regime have assured us - including Americans (by the way, at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s meeting with [US President Joe] Biden in Geneva in June) - that they will make sure that Kiev complies with its commitments under the package of measures signed in Minsk in 2015, first and foremost, with regard to ensuring the special status of Donbass," he said.

"I proceed from the fact that this obligation lies with the West and it must ensure that Kiev complies with the Minsk agreements. Then all the questions will cease to exist. I am very hopeful that it will be the case," Lavrov noted.

The minister stressed once again that Russia is a supporter of the unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements, which Ukraine obstructs in every possible way.

Russia at the highest level has reiterated its commitment to the 2015 Minsk agreements, which Moscow views as the irreplaceable foundation for resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict.