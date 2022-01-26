Global military-political situation reached dangerous brink, warns senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The military and political situation in Europe and in the world has come to a dangerous point, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Today, the military and political situation in Europe and in the world has reached a point when it is necessary to take the most energetic efforts to make the world back away from this dangerous brink," the senior Russian diplomat cautioned.

"Our proposals formulated by the Russian president open a direct and clear path for moving in the right direction both in terms of ensuring Russia’s national interests, which is always a fundamental task for us as diplomats, and in terms of building European and global security based on the principles of indivisible security and respect for the legitimate interests of the security of others," the deputy foreign minister explained.

As Grushko pointed out, "this will finally help free up resources for addressing peaceful tasks and implementing the agenda that is today already on the horizon of international politics and this is clear for all."

"We are convinced that our initiatives’ potential for peace will be implemented and supported," he stressed.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russia’s two draft agreements on security guarantees, which Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. The agreements with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization stipulate, among other things, the US-led bloc abandoning its eastward expansion designs along with denying membership to Ukraine, in addition to restrictions on deploying serious offensive armaments, in particular, nuclear weapons.