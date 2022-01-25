Situation in Donbass resembles eve of war, LPR says

LUGANSK, January 25. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass currently resembles the eve of war, Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia said Tuesday, adding that the available data indicate that Kiev prepares for active warfare.

"The situation today rather resembles a situation on the brink of war. All provided data indicate that the Ukrainian army is preparing for active warfare," People’s Militia head Yan Leschenko said Tuesday.

Leschenko added that the People’s Militia intelligence is constantly monitoring the active relocation of vehicles inside Kiev’s Donbass operation area, which also confirms that the Ukrainian army is preparing for an aggression against LPR and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) activities are meticulously covered and the operation of the OSCE missions is effectively blocked.

"The convergence of forces and means to the area of the so-called joint forces operation in Donbass is being meticulously covered. The operation of OSCE mission observers is effectively blocked. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 57 instances of Ukrainian forces jamming OSCE drones have been registered," Leschenko said.

He underscored that the People’s Militia has enough personnel and vehicles, and is ready to thwart all attacks on the republic-territorial integrity. "I would like to reiterate that the People’s Militia forces are on constant full alert and have enough servicemen, vehicles and equipment to decisively thwart all attempts at the territorial integrity and people’s security of the Lugansk People’s Republic," Leschenko said.

Previously, DPR People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin also stated that the republic registers preparations for an offensive in UAF forces deployed within the area of Kiev’s operation in Donbass.