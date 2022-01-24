Burkina Faso military announced it seized power - portal

PRETORIA, January 24. /TASS/. The military of Burkina Faso has seized power in the country, ousting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, the Le Faso news portal reported on Monday.

A group of 14 military officers made an appearance on state television, announcing that state power was now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The military announced the suspension of the country’s constitution, dissolution of the government and the closure of the country’s terrestrial and aerial borders.

According to a Reuters report, which cited one of the officers, the coup was non-violent.