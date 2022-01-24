Ukraine says three embassies are evacuating diplomats while others are staying put

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. A Ukrainian national security official on Monday said the numbers of foreign diplomats leaving the country aren’t too large as only three embassies are evacuating their staff while 49 other diplomatic missions are staying as they were.

"As of today, we have information about three embassies," Alexey Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said at a news conference in comments about how many embassies were sending some staff out of the country. "Forty-nine countries aren’t part of that."

Danilov said evacuations were announced by the US, UK and Australia.

Ukraine doesn’t see a great number of departures, he said.