NATO pursuing policy of escalating tension in Europe — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. NATO is seeking to expand its presence near the Russian borders, and this path is fanning tensions in Europe, a Russian lawmaker said on Monday, commenting on the alliance’s decision to deploy additional forces to Eastern Europe over the situation around Ukraine.

"Even a child can see that the reason given results in tensions fanned by the collective West. The alliance has obviously decided to continue the policy of double standards," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that ahead of the talks on security guarantees NATO’s leadership has repeatedly declared its "readiness for dialogue."

"But in fact, we now see NATO striving to increase its military presence near the Russian borders. Is this the reason why they have been telling tales about plans of ‘Russian aggression’?" he noted.

"While Washington is delaying its response to the Russian proposals on security guarantees, Brussels is openly pursuing a policy toward escalation of tension in Europe," he noted. "Does the NATO leadership understand that it may lead to the most severe crisis?"

Earlier, NATO announced its plans to deploy additional forces to Eastern Europe over the situation around Ukraine.