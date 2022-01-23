Opposition says Sarkissian did not take part in resolving major problems facing Armenia

YEREVAN, January 23. /TASS/. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who announced his resignation on Sunday evening, did not take part in the resolution of problems facing the country, Artur Vanetsyan, former chief of Armenia’s National Security Service and now the leader of the I Have the Honor opposition faction in parliament, told TASS.

"It is difficult to comment on the resignation of the top official, and, according to the constitution, the president is the head of state, who, as a matter of fact, did not perform his duties, took no part in the resolution of any major challenges and problems facing our country and the Armenian people," he noted.

"Hiding behind the words of the ‘lack of competences,’ the already former Armenian president repeatedly dodged responsibility in landmark situations," he said. "Bearing this in mind, I don’t think that possible reasons or motives for the resignation have anything to do with the interests of either the state or the nation. And there is no sense in commenting personal motives."

According to Vanetsyan, it is too early to speak about possible nomination of an opposition candidate for president. "Political parties will evidently hold consultations in the coming days to discuss possible actions in this direction. When and if the opposition agrees a common position, we will inform the people about it and will begin public discussion of this matter," he said.

Armen Sarkissian, who was elected Armenia’s president by parliament in 2018, announced his resignation on Sunday evening. He explained his step by the fact that the president has no instruments to have a say in either the country’s foreign policy or in domestic affairs.

Armenia’s president is elected by the National Assembly (parliament) for a term of seven years and, correspondingly, the National Assembly accepts his resignation. Under the country’s constitution, the National Assembly organizes early presidential election not earlier than 25 days and not later than 35 days after the presidential office is vacated. The parliament speaker is acting president until the new head of state is elected.

"In line with the procedure established by the constitutional amendments of 2015, Armenia has shifted from the semi-presidential to the parliamentary form of government since April 9, 2018, when Armen Sarkissian took office," the presidential website noted.

The president is the head of state and is in charge of "supervising the observation of the constitution," appointing regular and early elections to the National Assembly, accepting the resignation of the government. At the suggestion of the government and the prime minister, the president initiates cabinet reshuffles, appoints and recalls ambassadors, signs and denounces international agreements, addresses issues of citizenship and pardoning.