Lugansk republic’s servicemen kidnapped by Kiev forces - spokesman

LUGANSK, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s security forces have kidnapped a serviceman of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LPR’s People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Sunday.

"On January 22, a serviceman of the LPR’s People’s Militia was abducted by a sabotage group of the Ukrainian armed forces, while patrolling a section of the Svetlodarskaya bulge (a strategically important section near the Svetlodarsk village)," the LuganskInformCenter quoted Filiponenko as saying.

"During the investigation, it was established that the serviceman reported about suspicious activity in the woods and, without waiting for backup, [decided] to check the area, undoubtedly putting himself under attack. However, he probably prevented [Kiev forces] from further advancement in the republic," the People’s Militia spokesman noted.