EU to study State Duma’s plans to discuss initiative on recognizing Donbass republics

BRUSSELS, January 21. /TASS/. The European Union will analyze plans by the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) to discuss a draft appeal to the Russian president on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics (DPR and LPR), a European External Action Service source said on Friday.

"If Russia’s parliament makes such a decision [to support the draft appeal], the European Union will thoroughly analyze it to look at its legal consequences. Parliaments sometimes pass tough resolutions which have little influence on the government’s policy, but, naturally, we will discuss this decision," the source said.

The Duma’s draft appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the necessity to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics was initiated by the Communist Party on January 19. It suggests the issue of their recognition "as independent and sovereign states" be looked at. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier on Friday that consultation with faction leaders on this matter would be organized next week and later it would be discussed at a Duma Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called on those who initiated the idea of recognizing the DPR and LPR to stop capitalizing on this sensitive topic. He stressed that it is important to avoid steps that may fan tensions in the situation around Ukraine.