First steps in Russia-US dialogue already made, Kremlin spokesman believes

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia and the US have already made first steps in their dialogue, which includes the consultations on guarantees of security, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

On Thursday US President Joe Biden was asked why he is "waiting on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to make the first move," which he called a "stupid question."

"The first step has been made, the consultations took place, a discussion is underway. What matters is what response will be provided to our concerns. This is what we are anticipating these days," Peskov said, answering a question if any side should make a first step or if these steps must be made together.

Previously, US officially stated repeatedly that they seek to resolve the situation around Ukraine diplomatically, but they are ready to take decisive measures, should Russia prefer a "path of confrontation." Those measures include economic sanctions against Russia, reinforcement of NATO’s eastern positions and provision of additional military aid to Kiev in case of escalation.