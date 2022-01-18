Israeli prime minister says Iran is source of terror in region

TEL AVIV, January 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday said Iran is a source of terror in the Middle East and has to give up plans to make nuclear weapons.

"Iran is an octopus of terror and instability," he said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Their head is in Tehran and they send their arms all across the Middle East."

"They are the source of terror in the Middle East," he went on to say.

Bennett said Iran should give up its nuclear weapon program. "These guys are trying to develop a nuclear weapon," he said.

He warned against giving Iran access to international funding.

"The last thing you want to do with this of octopus is pour tens of billions of dollars into this apparatus," he said. "Because what will you get? You’ll get terror on steroids."

He also accused Iran of standing behind the Houthis in Yemen, funding them, supplying them with weapons and directing them what to do.