Russia documents 30,726 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 10

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia has registered 30,726 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,834,260 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since December 10, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

In the past 24-hour period, 7,529 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 4,132 new infections in St. Petersburg and 3,388 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 718 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region, 539 cases - in the Rostov Region, and 537 new cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 633,899 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased over the day by 7,529 against 6,480 the day before to 2,096,233.

In absolute terms, the growth in the number of cases was the highest since October 31, 2021. In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases reached 0.36%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased over the day by 67 against 70 the day before. In total, 37,944 people died in the city (1.81% of all infected), the headquarters said.

The number of people recovered over the past day increased by 1,805 to 1,909,491, while 148,798 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 670, compared to 686 the day before. In all, 321,990 patients died of the infection.

Thus, the country has been documenting less than 700 daily coronavirus fatalities for two consecutive days.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, 67 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 65 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 44 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 23 fatalities - in the Altai Region, 22 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 21 fatalities were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,756. In all, 9,878,371 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,805 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,439 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 1,297 patients - in the Samara Region, 739 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 668 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region.