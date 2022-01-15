Death toll in Kazakhstan riots reaches 225, over 4,500 injured

NUR-SULTAN, January 15. /TASS/. More than 4,500 people were injured during the riots across Kazakhstan, and 225 bodies were taken to the morgues, Serik Shalabayev, chief of the criminal prosecution service of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, said at a briefing on Saturday.

"As of today, 4,578 victims have been identified. Of those, 4,353 were injured, including 3,393 members of the law enforcement agencies. During the state of emergency, 225 bodies were transported to the country’s morgues," Shalabayev said

The prosecutor added that 19 police officers and service members were among those killed.