WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The timeline for new security talks between the United States and Russia have not been fixed yet and Washington intends to consult its allies and partners first, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing for reporters.

"There is no date set for any more talks. We have to consult with allies and partners first," the official said. "We're in communication with the Russians and we'll see what comes next," Sullivan added.