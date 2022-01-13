Embassy received no official data on UK foreign secretary’s planned Russian trip — envoy

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the UK has received no official information regarding a visit to Russia by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, which the UK media has reported, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin said on Thursday.

"As for the news in The Times, it was also a surprise for us, we read about it. But I can say that we have had no official letter in this regard," the diplomat told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, The Times reported referring to a source from the UK government that said Truss may visit Russia early in February. UK foreign secretaries have not visited Russia since December 2017, when Boris Johnson traveled to Russia for a visit.