CSTO peacekeepers took 14 facilities in Kazakhstan under protection — Defense chief

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces have taken fourteen facilities of particular importance under protection in Kazakhstan, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At present [we] have taken fourteen facilities under protection, which are of particular importance: there are communication and energy ones that are responsible for the vital activity of the state. At the request of Kazakhstan’s leadership and on your instructions, a number of other facilities were also taken under protection, which also poses a serious threat in case of a terrorist takeover," Shoigu said.

According to the Russian defense chief, sending the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan allowed about 1,600 employees of the republic’s law enforcement agencies to engage in fighting criminals. "Due to the pace of this operation, it was possible in the first days to engage about 1,600 employees of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies, who actively joined in the fight against the bandits who brought this chaos to the republic," Shoigu said.