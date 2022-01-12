West recognizes Russia’s geopolitical status by approving security guarantees - expert

KIEV, January 12. / TASS /. The fact that the West accepted Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees demonstrates the recognition of Russia’s geopolitical status, which has become a major upheaval of political thought in the Western world, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik told TASS.

"Acceptance of Russia’s proposals actually means agreement with the fact that Moscow has its own security interests, in particular, concerning neighboring countries. This is the recognition of Russia’s geopolitical status, which marks a major upheaval of political thought in the Western world," the expert noted.

Bortnik also pointed out that the West "started slowly accepting the new reality of a multipolar world, where the US was not the only dominant, but Russia, China and other regional leaders also had their place."

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees took place on January 9-10 in Geneva. The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels, while the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Permanent Council in Vienna will be held on January 13.