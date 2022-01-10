Berlin urges Kazakhstan to rescind order to shoot without warning

BERLIN, January 10./TASS/. The German Federal Cabinet urges Kazakhstan’s authorities to rescind their order to shoot without warning, all parties should refrain from violence, Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal Government Christiane Hoffmann told journalists in Berlin on Monday.

This order "must be rescinded," this is the position of Berlin, the deputy spokesperson stressed. "This order violates Kazakhstan’s legal commitments regarding respect for and protection of its own nationals," Hoffmann added.

"The violence must be stopped, the government is responsible for the safety of its nationals. The government urges all parties to end the violence," she added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation is still tense in Almaty.

The Kazakh president earlier said that he had given orders to law enforcement and the army to shoot without warning and shoot to kill as the anti-terrorist operation continued in the country.