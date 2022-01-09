Access to wired Internet resumed in the capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, January 9. /TASS/. Access to the wired Internet, which was blocked in the capital of Kazakhstan since Saturday, has been resumed on Sunday, mobile internet connection is still unavailable, a TASS correspondent reported.

The access to the Internet in the city was blocked on Saturday at about 15:40 local time (12:40 Moscow time), however, the cellular communication remained relatively stable.

The authorities introduced a curfew in the capital from 23:00 (20:00 Moscow time) to 07:00 (04:00 Moscow time).

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty.