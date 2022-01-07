Damage to Kazakhstan’s businesses from riots estimated at $180 mln - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. The damage done to Kazakhstan’s businesses by riots is preliminarily estimated at 78 billion tenge (around 180 million US dollars), the Khabar-24 television channel said on Friday.

According to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, preliminary damage to Kazakh businesses was estimated at 40 billion tenge (over 90 million US dollars) on January 6.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.