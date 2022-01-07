Patrol groups will be created at enterprises in Baikonur - administration

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Patrol groups will be organized at enterprises in Baikonur, according to the appeal of the head of the city administration Konstantin Busygin to residents.

"A decision has been made to create patrol groups at city enterprises: members of the people's patrol, at the request of the police, will patrol the city together with the police," according to the statement on the official website of the city administration.

The Baikonur administration also decided to introduce a number of temporary restrictions in the city for the period of the state of emergency in Kazakhstan until January 19.

"Tonight, the police will start implementing the decisions to impose restrictions," the statement says.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later growing into mass riots and attacks on government offices. Thousands of casualties have been reported, including fatalities. The Kazakh President asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their tasks in Kazakhstan. The government said order has generally been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7, while the situation is the most difficult in Almaty.