North Korean missile splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone — TV

TOKYO, January 5. /TASS/. Early data indicates that a presumed ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the NHK TV channel reported citing governmental sources.

The Japanese coast guards reported earlier in the day that North Korea presumably launched a ballistic missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan. The authority warned fishing vessels to be cautious and to stay away from potential debris.

At the moment, Japan is analyzing information about the presumed launch, and cannot provide exact data about the location of the splashdown, the missile’s altitude and other details.

North Korea’s previous missile test took place in October 2021. On that day, the country fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).