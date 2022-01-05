US pleased with joint P5 statement, view it as first of its kind — Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. Washington is pleased by the fact that the five nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) managed to agree on a joint statement on preventing a nuclear war, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters.

"I called it an extraordinary statement because it really is. It’s the first time that all five nuclear weapon states, parties to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, have affirmed together that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. And they did so at the highest levels," he said.

According to Price, Washington was "gratified to be able to reach this joint statement together with other members of the P5."

He added that the document’s provisions underscore that "even in times of tensions, countries have a responsibility to exercise restraint, especially concerning nuclear weapons."

On Monday, the leaders of the five nuclear powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council adopted a joint statement. The leaders emphasized that they consider "the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities." They affirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." They spoke out against the further spread of nuclear weapons and underlined their "desire to work with all states to create a security environment.".