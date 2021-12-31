Putin, Biden talks were serious, substantive - US official

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. The US believes the latest talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were useful and could help the security talks starting next month, according to US official.

"While this call took place at the government of Russia’s request, it’s consistent with our view that head of state engagements, particularly between these two countries, and particularly going into the intensive period of diplomacy that is to come, not next week but the week after, is appropriate and the best way of moving forward on the very serious situation that we face," the official said. "The tone of the conversation between the two presidents was serious and substantive."

The phone talks started shortly before Moscow time midnight on Thursday and lasted 50 minutes, ending during the wee hours of Friday.