MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the poor performance of Ukraine’s government, rather than Russia, is the reason behind the country’s energy woes.

The diplomat, in a post on Telegram, highlighted a statement by the energy company TIU Canada that it was leaving Ukraine after investing millions of dollars. That’s evidence that Ukraine’s government is dysfunctional, she said.

Russia, Zakharova said, is a reliable provider of energy resources for Europe and the world, a fact that’s been proved by decades of partnership.