Turkmen president says no COVID cases in his country thanks to Russian vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG, December 28. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said on Tuesday his country has not a single coronavirus case thanks to Russian vaccines.

"We are very thankful to Russia. Today, Turkmenistan has no pandemic and I would like to say that it is thanks to Russia. We were among the first to register Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. To date, our population has been vaccinated with both Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, and we have just received Sputnik Light, which is used as a booster jab," he said at an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg.

The Turkmen president noted that his country needs methodological assistance and would like "Russia to issue instructions and share study aids on bacteriology and virology."

Turkmenistan is the only post-Soviet state, which can boast of having no officially confirmed coronavirus cases. The country’s authorities banned entry to the country and international air service at the very beginning of the pandemic. People were obliged to wear face masks, and the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 began for people older than 18 in early July. Russia’s Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona and China’s CoronaVac are being used.

The Turkmen leader said on December 22 that the country had no coronavirus cases and called for stricter preventive measures amid the emergence of new strains.