Moldovan ex-president urges successor to attend upcoming informal CIS summit

CHISINAU, December 24. /TASS/. Moldovan ex-president Igor Dodon called upon his successor Maia Sandu to attend the December 28 summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin invites all heads of CIS member states to an informal summit on Tuesday, December 28. Premiers cannot attend. It would be a great chance to have informal meetings with heads of states. It would be the president’s huge mistake if she does not go. I call upon her to put emotions aside and participate," Dodon told the NTV-Moldova TV channel.

In his words, Sandu "will have a real chance to negotiate cheaper gas" for Moldova and discuss other bilateral issues during the event.

During his tenure as president, Dodon favored development of ties with Russia and the CIS. His successor Sandu proclaimed closer ties with EU as her priority. During the October 15 video conference of CIS leaders, Moldova was represented by Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 22 the informal summit, due to take place in St. Petersburg on December 28, will be held in the face-to-face format.