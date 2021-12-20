US breaking promises by trying to use Taiwan to contain China, Beijing says

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. Washington is breaking its promises and neglecting the "one China" principle trying to use Taiwan to contain China in its own interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, it is impossible to change this legal and historical fact. Somebody in the US stubbornly is trying to contain China using Taiwan <…> leading to escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait," he said at a briefing, responding to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s remarks on Beijing’s "destabilizing moves."

According to the Chinese diplomat, the observance of the "one China" principle is the "political foundation for the stable development of Chinese-US relations." "The United States <…> breaks its promises, does not observe the fundamental rules of supporting international relations," the spokesman added.

According to the diplomatic spokesman, Washington should consider Beijing’s criticism and stop destabilizing the situation in the region. "The eventual reunion of [mainland] China with Taiwan is a historical trend that cannot be changed. No forces, nobody, not a single country can prevent this," he concluded.

Last week, Sullivan stated that the Biden administration intended to prevent the change in the status quo by force in the situation around Taiwan. According to him, Washington is ready to respond to Beijing’s actions that undermine stability.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. This position is supported by most countries, including Russia.