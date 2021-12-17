Former Pentagon contractor arrested in US on suspicion of spying for Russia

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. A former contractor of the US Department of Defense was detained in the United States on suspicion of spying for Russia, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to the document, John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, was detained in South Dakota late on Wednesday. He was employed for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for multiple cleared defense contractors. In connection with his employment, the man held various national security clearances from secret to top secret and worked on matters relating to the US Air Force’s aerospace technology, among other things.

According to the statement, Rowe was "identified as a potential insider" and sacked from the company that worked for the Pentagon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation against him.

An FBI agent under cover came in contact with him, pretending to be an agent of the Russian government. Rowe allegedly confirmed his willingness to work with the Russian government and disclosed secret data concerning specific operating details of the electronic countermeasure systems used by US military fighter jets.

Rowe is charged with attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government, which is punishable by life imprisonment. His initial court appearance is due on Friday.