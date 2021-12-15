Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin

KIEV, December 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he wants to use the situation around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in order to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would have used such instrument [the Nord Stream 2 pipeline - TASS] to organize a meeting with the Russian President, where we could have made some progress in the implementation of the Minsk [Agreements], or to end the [Donbass] conflict. But that is his right. I’m not certain he will hear me," Zelensky said during a briefing in Brussels.