Tehran allows IAEA to replace damaged cameras at Karaj site — report

TEHRAN, December 15. /TASS/. Iran allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to replace cameras at a centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj, the Tasnim agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran also agreed to hand the cameras, which were damaged during a sabotage attack in June, over to the IAEA, the report said. The decision was made after Tehran completed most of its investigation into the sabotage and Iranian experts were allowed to conduct checks on the new cameras, according to the report.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier that the country had reached a new deal with the IAEA the day before, but he didn’t elaborate.

Iran repeatedly called on the IAEA to condemn sabotage against nuclear sites in the country including the Karaj attack in June. The IAEA refrained from condemning sabotage as it avoids politics and deals only with technical issues, according to Mohammad Eslami, head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, who commented on the issue after talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.