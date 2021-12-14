Lukashenko signs law on criminal responsibility for calls for sanctions against Belarus

MINSK, December 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the introduction of criminal responsibility for calls for sanctions against the republic or its citizens.

"On December 14, the head of state signed the law ‘On amendment of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus.’ The law introduces criminal responsibility for calls for introduction of sanctions against the Republic of Belarus, its citizens and companies," the presidential press office announced Tuesday.

Under the new law, calls for sanctions will be punishable by up to six years in prison, if directed to common people; up to ten years if directed towards foreign states, international or foreign organizations; and up to twelve years, if such calls are made by an official on duty or if they led to heavy consequences, such as restriction of trade or inclusion of companies in sanctions lists.

The press office noted that the implementation of these measures "will provide an adequate response to attempts to harm the national security by destructive forces.".