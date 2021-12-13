Unreasonable to challenge Nord Stream 2, Austrian Foreign Minister says

BRUSSELS, December 13. /TASS/. European attempt to challenge the Nord Stream 2 project every time are unreasonable, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Ministers’ Summit in Brussels Monday.

According to the Minister, the Nord Stream 2 is a totally acceptable project, so it is wrong to challenge it every time Russia comes up in a discussion.

"Since the very beginning, in 2006, we said that we want to diversify sources and routes [of energy supply]. This is exactly this kind of project. It is complete. I believe it would not be too rational to start challenging it regularly again," Schallenberg told journalists.

He reminded that the EU and the US engaged in negotiations on this pipeline, which led to a reasonable approach of both sides.

"I find it surprising that this topic and this project are being challenged every time again. It is complete. We must use it," the Minister underscored.