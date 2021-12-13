Putin tells Johnson about need for accords excluding NATO’s eastwards expansion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia will present its draft agreements that would exclude NATO’s further eastwards expansion and the deployment of NATO weapons in Ukraine and other countries neighboring Russia, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

NATO’s active use of the Ukrainian territory poses a direct threat to Russia’s security, the Kremlin said.

"Bearing this in mind, Vladimir Putin stressed that it is necessary to immediately begin talks to reach clear agreements excluding NATO’s further expansion eastwards and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia in neighboring countries, first of all in Ukraine. The Russian side will present corresponding draft documents," it said.

The Russian president earlier called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

During their virtual talks on December 7, Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, agreed to instruct their envoys to launch substantive consultations on the most sensitive issues. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Moscow will convey its proposals on security guarantees to the United States via diplomatic channels later this week.