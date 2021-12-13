Lavrov discusses resumption of talks on Iran nuclear deal with Iranian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the resumption of the Vienna talks, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"Key attention was focused on the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the negotiating process that resumed in Vienna on November 29. The sides reiterated mutual interest in the restoration of the nuclear deal in its original balanced format approved by the United Nations Security Council. They reiterated that this is the only right way to ensure the interests of all the participants in the comprehensive agreements as well," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the ministers also discussed current issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Iranian side.

The seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of the US anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on November 29 to be suspended on December 3 when European participants returned to their countries for extra consultations. Another round was held in Vienna on Thursday. Tehran presented a draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal in the format of two documents, one on the lifting of the US sanctions and the other one on its nuclear program. The US delegation is not taking part in direct talks with Iran and the Joint Commission meetings but participates in separate consultations with other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.