Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia has registered 29,558 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 29,929 the day before, with the total number of infections reaching 10,046,454 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,999 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,968 new infections in St. Petersburg and 812 infections in the Krasnodar Region. Also, during this timeframe, 694 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 670 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 985,934 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,121, the lowest number since October 26, compared to 1,132 the day before. In all, 290,604 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.89%.

Over the past 24 hours, 61 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 60 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 43 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, and 36 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk and Volgograd Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 28,561. In all, 8,769,916 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 87.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,147 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 805 patients - in the Rostov Region, 794 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 712 patients - in the Voronezh Region, and 707 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.