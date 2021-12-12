Presidential elections in Transnistria recognized as valid - CEC

CHISINAU, December 12. /TASS/. Sunday’s presidential elections in Transnistria has been recognized as valid after the voter turnout exceeded the validity threshold of 25% as of 15:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time), chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Elena Gorodetskaya said.

"As many as 114,206 voters made their choice by three in the afternoon (28%). <…> Under the current laws, the elections can be recognized as valid," she said.

Two candidates, incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky and lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature Sergey Pynzar, are vying for the office. The polling stations will close at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time). The Central Election Commission plans to announce the first results of the voting on December 13.