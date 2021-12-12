US-hosted Summit for Democracy has anti-Russian charge - security official

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The US-hosted Summit for Democracy bears a strong anti-Russian and anti-Chinese charge, Yuri Averyanov, first deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

"Of course, the so-called Summit for Democracy has an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese charge. But the key goal the White House pursues is different. The American elites are seeking to persuade themselves that their country is still the only super-power, that its global dominance is unchallengeable and that the entire world aligns itself with Washington only," he said.

The US-hosted virtual Summit for Democracy involving countries’ leaders, human rights activists and businessmen was held on December 9-10. Washington invited 110 world nations to take part. China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt and a number of other countries were not invited. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier slammed the event as one of the most odious US projects aimed at dividing countries into democratic and non-democratic ones.

The United States has failed to build democracy at home but is zealous to do it in other countries, Yuri Averyanov said.

He recalled that some time ago US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked how the United States, with all of its domestic problems, could teach the world about democracy.

"The secretary of state joked off that he was glad that domestic affairs was outside his competences. You know, there is a saying in Russia that those who cannot do something themselves teach others instead. This is what the United States is doing: they have failed to build democracy at home but are very zealous to do it in other countries," he said.