Kiev classifies information on Bayraktar, Javelin use in Donbass

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s General Staff has classified the use of Bayraktar combat drones and Javelin anti-tank systems in the area of Kiev’s military operation in Donbass, the Ukrainian News agency said on Saturday, citing the General Staff.

"The information about the use of Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance unmanned combat aerial vehicle and Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems in the area of the Joint Forces Operation is classified," the General Staff said in response to the agency’s request.

The military officials added that the information is restricted and not subject to disclosure.

Bayraktars, Javelins in Donbass

In October, the Ukrainian military for the first time used a Bayraktar drone of Turkish manufacture in Donbass, which prompted a negative reaction in Berlin and Paris. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the use of Bayraktar combat drones in Donbass by Ukrainian troops breaks the Minsk accords. On December 2, Alexander Pavlyuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbass, admitted that the Ukrainian army was using drones in the Kiev-controlled areas of Donbass on a regular basis, and, if needed, was prepared to use Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

In the summer of 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved on July 22 by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to populated localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.

Despite the agreement, tensions began escalating in Donbass in late February 2021. Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, pointed out that the Ukrainian negotiators ignored Donetsk’s and Lugansk’s demands that Kiev return to the implementation of its commitments under the ceasefire enhancement agreements.