Tbilisi rejects Russia’s call for disavowing NATO’s decision on Georgia’s membership

TBILISI, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement about the need to disavow the decision of the 2008 NATO summit that Georgia and Ukraine would be granted membership in the alliance is unacceptable, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The [Georgian] Foreign Ministry believes that the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement about the need to disavow the decision of the 2008 Bucharest summit that Georgia and Ukraine would become NATO members is unacceptable," the statement reads.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry added that the decision made at the Bucharest summit had been confirmed at all the following NATO meetings. It is Georgia’s sovereign decision to join NATO, which is based "on the unwavering will of the majority of the Georgian people," the ministry said, adding that the goal was also enshrined in the country’s constitution.

On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on dialogue with the United States and other Western countries. According to the document, Russia insists on developing long-term legal security guarantees with NATO countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that it would be in line with Europe’s security interests to officially disavow the decision made at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest about plans to grant membership to Ukraine and Georgia as it ran counter the the obligation of all Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) member states to refrain from strengthening their security at the expense of others.