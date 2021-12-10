West will never keep its word on admitting Ukraine to NATO, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The West will never keep its promise to admit Ukraine into NATO, Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), said on Friday, commenting on a telephone conversation between Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin said that we are bound to be concerned over the prospects of Ukraine’s possible admission into NATO since this would be followed by the deployment of military forces. Everyone sees that these red lines cannot be crossed," he stressed.

According to Kartapolov, Ukraine’s potential entry into NATO is inadmissible. "And the West realizes this, but still continues to promise Ukraine membership in NATO. That is why, the West won’t fulfill its promises to Ukraine, just the way it has not kept its word to other countries. This is just more deception and Ukraine should remember that," he noted.

Biden spoke over the phone with Zelensky for nearly 90 minutes on Thursday. One of the central topics was the peace process in Donbass and Washington’s assistance in the event of aggression against Ukraine. They also touched upon anti-Russian sanctions and Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO.