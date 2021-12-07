State Duma calls to end discrimination against Russian compatriots in US

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma adopted a statement denouncing aggressive actions by the US towards Russian compatriots and calling to end their oppression there.

"The State Duma strongly condemns aggressive acts of the US authorities against Russian compatriots," the statement reads. The Duma calls "to stop immediately the discrimination of representatives of the Russian community" in the US and respect for their rights.

The statement says that over the last year, at least three hundred representatives of the Russian diaspora permanently residing in the US "were persecuted on trumped-up charges by the American special services." This resulted in a statement by the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriot Organizations in the United States to suspend its activities, which was adopted and published on November 18, 2021.

"The searches and interrogations, the confiscation of personal belongings, the pressure being exerted as part of the investigation on suspicion of activity without special registration as foreign agents, which has nothing to do with reality, strongly violate the rights of Russian compatriots to maintain contacts with their historical homeland - Russia," the statement says. It is stated that the US authorities "force compatriots to abandon their attempts to preserve the Russian language and culture, as well as the right to their identity, which contradicts the provisions of the US Constitution."

The State Duma declared such activities unfriendly and also called on a number of inter-parliamentary organizations, parliaments of the EU member states to condemn the US discriminatory policy.