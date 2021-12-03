Germany may extradite Englishman suspected of spying for Russia — Spiegel

BERLIN, December 3. /TASS/. The employee of the UK Embassy in Germany, who is suspected of spying for Russia, may be extradited to the UK, Spiegel reported on Friday.

Germany is now considering a UK extradition request, the report said.

The Office of the German Federal Public Prosecutor on August 11 said the suspect, identified only as David S., at least once passed the documents that he obtained in line of duty to a Russian operative and received a compensation. The man has been placed in custody.

The Russian embassies in Germany and the UK said they weren’t contacted by the governments of the respective countries.

The Englishman is 57 years old, according to a statement by the UK police. British news media reported that the person is named David Smith and he worked as a security guard at the embassy.